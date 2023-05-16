Firefighters tackling blaze at former Dumfries convent
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a landmark building in Dumfries.
Scottish Fire and Rescue service (SFRS) has confirmed four appliances are in attendance at the former Benedictine convent on Corbelly Hill.
Nearby streets have been cordoned off and the public are being advised to avoid the area. Residents are also being advised to shut their windows due to the smoke.
Emergency services were first called to the scene at 19:25.
Police Scotland have said Maxwell Street, Rosemount Street, Laurieknowe, Church Street, Mill Road and Corberry Avenue have been closed due to the incident.
It is the second time the now-abandoned building has been ablaze, following a major fire in August last year.
The building - which dates back to 1884 - has been abandoned for some time and has been a target for vandals. The cause of the current blaze remains unclear.
SFRS have said the incident is "ongoing".