Global interest in small uninhabited Scots island
The sale of a tiny uninhabited island off the south of Scotland coast has produced worldwide interest.
A closing date has been set for noon on Tuesday for potential bidders for Barlocco - which sits in Fleet Bay near Kirkcudbright.
Selling agents Galbraith said there had been interest from Norway, Italy, Germany and the United States.
The island - which has no dwellings or buildings - was put up for sale last month for offers over £150,000.
Galbraith said it was delighted to have been able to set a closing date after interest from Scotland and other parts of the UK as well as further afield.
It said in a statement: "Dumfries and Galloway is known for its beautiful scenery, extensive south-facing coastline and low population density.
"The island offers a wonderful sense of tranquillity and connection to nature which is highly valued as an escape from the stresses of hectic day-to-day lives."
Although Barlocco has no buildings it does have a flood pond providing water for livestock and wildlife during the winter months.
It also offers a pebble beach where a boat can be beached or anchored and can be accessed at low tide on foot.
Barlocco is one of the Islands of Fleet which also includes Ardwall Island and Murray's Isles.
The 25-acre site is said to offer "outstanding views" and has some of the largest seabird colonies in the area.
Any buyer has been advised to discuss opportunities to construct on the island with the local planning authority.