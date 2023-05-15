Jean Hanlon: Greek police rule 2009 death was 'foul play'
- Published
A third investigation into the death of a Dumfries woman in Crete has ruled it was foul play but the case has been closed due to lack of evidence.
The body of Jean Hanlon, 53, was pulled from the water in Heraklion in 2009.
A post-mortem examination concluded she drowned but information later suggested there may have been a struggle.
Her son Michael Porter has said the latest ruling by Greek authorities was "infuriating" and called for the case to be reopened.
Neither the Greek Ministry of Justice nor the Hellenic Police have responded to the BBC's requests for comment on Ms Hanlon's death.
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Mr Porter said: "To be told for a third time 'this isn't an accident, it is foul play, but there's just not enough evidence so we closed the case,' it's heart-breaking, it's frustrating and it's just infuriating.
"It changes you as a family."
At the time Ms Hanlon died she had been living in Crete for several years, working in bars and tavernas.
The mother-of-three's body was recovered from the sea off the Mediterranean island on 13 March, 2009, four days after she disappeared.
Although the initial post-mortem examination said Ms Hanlon drowned, information later emerged suggesting she suffered injuries consistent with a struggle.
For the last 14 years Ms Hanlon's family have campaigned for justice having been frustrated with the Greek police investigations.
Her case was reopened in 2019 following a television documentary but it failed to secure a breakthrough.
In 2020 the family issued a fresh appeal on the Greek equivalent of Crimewatch.
The third and latest investigation was reopened in 2021 by police dealing with organised crime - the family received their ruling in November last year.
Mr Porter said he was unsure of the timeline of the investigation but he said he believed police had done a good job.
The family say they know for sure that on the night of her death, Ms Hanlon was with a man in the port of Heraklion who had still not been traced.
"That's the million dollar question for us," Mr Porter said.
"If this man left on good terms and mum was still happy, alive, then why has he not come forward?
"Has he maybe for some strange reason not seen the news in 14 years, or is he not coming forward because he knows something?
"We know someone knows something and allies change over the years."
'Fight til the end'
The youngest of three sons, Mr Porter said the search for answers has taken a "massive toll" on the family.
He has previously spoken about the financial struggle associated with loved ones dying abroad - and lack of support available to their families.
Despite the latest investigation failing to provide fresh leads, Mr Porter said he refused to give up hope.
"Over time you get hardened up and you start to worry what else can we do that we haven't already done over the 14 years," he said.
"We'll hold onto the fact that we've had two departments confirm to us that it wasn't an accident. It's something you're thrown into and you will fight until the end."