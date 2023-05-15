In pictures: Electric rally at old Glenmuckloch coal mine
- Published
An old coal mine in southern Scotland was the site of an electric off-road rally at the weekend.
The Extreme E series held its Hydro X Prix at Glenmuckloch in Dumfries and Galloway.
Teams backed by the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button competed over two days.
Previous sites to have hosted the series have included Greenland, the Atacama Desert, Saudi Arabia and Senegal.
