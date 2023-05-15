In pictures: Electric rally at old Glenmuckloch coal mine

Electric racingCharly Lopez
Glenmuckloch in Dumfries and Galloway was the scene for some electric off-road racing at the weekend

An old coal mine in southern Scotland was the site of an electric off-road rally at the weekend.

The Extreme E series held its Hydro X Prix at Glenmuckloch in Dumfries and Galloway.

Teams backed by the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button competed over two days.

Previous sites to have hosted the series have included Greenland, the Atacama Desert, Saudi Arabia and Senegal.

Colin McMaster
The series aims to make motor racing more eco-friendly
Charly Lopez
The old mine presented its own unique difficulties for racers
Colin McMaster
The races are part of a series staged right around the world
Charly Lopez
Glenmuckloch was felt to form a perfect natural arena for the event
Colin McMaster
Drivers took part across two days of competition in Scotland
Colin McMaster
The action was fast and furious throughout the weekend
Charly Lopez
The racing was broadcast live on Saturday and Sunday
Charly Lopez
Plans are in place for a hydro energy scheme at the Glenmuckloch site
Alastair Staley
Rising Scottish racing star Chloe Grant took one of the vehicles out for a spin before the racing began
Colin McMaster
Previous races have been held in the likes of the Atacama Desert
Colin McMaster
No spectators are allowed at the races in a bid to reduce their carbon impact
Sam Bloxham
There were more than a few bumps and crashes at the Scottish races
Charly Lopez
Glenmuckloch will be returned to normal after the event

