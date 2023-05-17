Scottish Borders Council seeks to fill home workers' empty desks
- Published
A council is hoping to fill the desks left empty by home working by turning its headquarters into a "civic hub".
The local authority in the Borders recently revealed that only about 60 of the 400 staff who were previously based at the site now use the building.
It said the cost, time and environmental benefits of a hybrid working model were significant.
It is now looking at opening up the building in Newtown St Boswells for others to use.
The future of the property has been debated for some time after it emerged how low the occupancy rate had become.
The new model could involve NHS Borders, arms-length leisure and sport body Live Borders and Police Scotland operating services from the building.
The health board has already relocated about 60 staff to the HQ.
A report from John Curry, the council's director of infrastructure and environment, said: "The vision is to reimagine HQ as a civic hub, to optimise use of the building, increasing occupancy and utilisation.
"This provides opportunities to support public and third sector partners by working more closely and collaboratively, pooling resources whilst also helping to share/reduce operational costs and maximise investment that SBC have already committed."
Other ideas include creating community gardens and community food growing areas in and around the building so that it becomes "more than just an administrative office".
A business hub or "incubator space" could also be created along with a "viable operating cafe".
The council has already spent more than £2m on a refurbishment programme for the site and is pressing ahead with spending nearly £500,000 more.
Leader Euan Jardine said that bringing different groups under one roof could help allow better inter-agency working from the site in years to come.
"It is forward-thinking, it is looking at innovative ways for solutions," he said.
He said local government had traditionally been "reactive" but this could put them ahead of the game.
"We can save money but we can also get those public services all working together in collaboration in enhancing that community planning partnership so our region and the people in our communities are really thriving due to what we're doing here," he said.
However, councillor Robin Tatler said that although home working was more environmentally-friendly with less travel it was not suited to everyone.
"Something that we need to bear in mind is that there are a number of people who find it actually quite difficult to be stuck at home on their own working," he said.
"There are definitely benefits for mental health of people working face-to-face, having meetings and so on.
"So we should encourage people to return if they can."
They will be joined by staff from other organisations if they do return to the headquarters.