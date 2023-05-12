Marchmont House owner Hugo Burge dies aged 51
Tributes have been paid to the internet entrepreneur and owner of Marchmont House in the Borders, Hugo Burge, who has died aged 51.
He became a major supporter of arts and crafts in the area after moving to the property near Greenlaw.
A statement issued by Marchmont House said he died suddenly on Wednesday.
His family said: "Hugo's kindness, intelligence, curiosity and belief in a better world made him an inspiration to us all."
They added: "He was a beloved son and a great friend. We will miss him terribly."
The family said arrangements for a memorial service would be made in due course.
Mr Burge set up the travel search engine Cheapflights which expanded significantly before he sold it.
He was raised in London and was involved in a number of other online businesses before moving to Marchmont in Berwickshire and becoming a supporter of the region's arts and crafts movement.
Among those paying tribute was Eyemouth-based textiles social enterprise, ReTweed.
ReTweed said: "This is such devastating news. Hugo was such a force for creative good in the Borders and beyond.
"We send our deepest sympathy to Hugo's family, friends and all at Marchmont."
There aren't many people who could bring together David Dimbleby, Jools Holland and Eliza Carthy with heads of industry and landowners. But Hugo Burge was one of those people.
His vision for Marchmont House in the Borders was an ambitious one.
As well as restoring the Palladian mansion as "a home for makers and creators in the Scottish Borders", he established a network of studios, and encouraged artists of all kinds, to use Marchmont as a work space.
The house and its surroundings soon filled up with art and artists. From revived crafts like rush-seated chairs, to modern sculptures, he gathered it all. And he gathered people too, for conversations and celebrations of the arts and crafts he so valued.
Exactly one year ago, Marchmont celebrated the legacy of the artist and musician Rory McEwen who had lived there as a child. Hugo had collected many of his paintings but Rory McEwen himself had been somewhat overlooked.
He gathered friends, family and admirers for a weekend of celebration, and ensured we all knew a little more about an underrated genius. In due course, his family and friends will want to organise a similar memorial for Hugo Burge himself.