Police close A7 after bomb disposal team called to property
The A7 has been closed in the Borders after a bomb disposal team was sent out over "suspect materials" found at a property near the road.
Police Scotland said officers were called to a disturbance at the property between Langholm and Hawick at 23:00 on Tuesday.
The force said a 47-year-old man had been arrested over the incident.
A cordon has been put in place and drivers have been told to avoid the area and follow diversions.