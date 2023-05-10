Police close A7 after bomb disposal team called to property

Police tapePolice Scotland

The A7 has been closed in the Borders after a bomb disposal team was sent out over "suspect materials" found at a property near the road.

Police Scotland said officers were called to a disturbance at the property between Langholm and Hawick at 23:00 on Tuesday.

The force said a 47-year-old man had been arrested over the incident.

A cordon has been put in place and drivers have been told to avoid the area and follow diversions.

Map

