The projects aiming to revive the former ferry town of Stranraer
When the last ferry sailed from Stranraer more than a decade ago, life "changed dramatically" for the town.
After the initial blow, work has been ongoing to try to find ways to help revitalise the area.
A string of projects are now in the offing which - according to a council report - could deliver £57m in economic benefits.
What are the developments for the south-west Scotland town and what stage are they at?
Stranraer marina
The project to expand the facility is moving towards developing and, ultimately, seeking approval for a full business case.
The outline case was approved by the Borderlands Partnership Board two years ago with a cost attached of £18m.
It is hoped it could bring an extra 20,000 visitors each year to the area.
The scheme has taken several years to reach this stage but it is believed to have the potential to boost the local economy by tens of millions of pounds once completed.
Marine research centre
Another Borderlands scheme, it would be based at Stranraer Waterfront and be part of a programme of coastal and habitat restoration for south west Scotland.
It is at an earlier stage and is still looking to identify site options for the centre.
It would carry out research into restoring and expanding several habitats including the native oyster beds, seagrass and salt marsh.
A "project justification report" will ultimately be needed to secure the funding support earmarked for it.
Water sports hub
The idea emerged after the town successfully hosted the Skiffie World Championships in 2019.
It was part of the wider Reactivating Galloway Project which successfully unlocked more than £17m in support from the UK government's levelling-up fund (LUF) earlier this year.
Its project cost is just over £5.2m with estimated economic benefits of more than double that.
Loch Ryan has been identified as an "ideal location" for the facility with a "unique compact layout" which is well-suited for sailing and rowing.
The George Hotel
Another part of the LUF bid was to redevelop the eyesore town centre building at a cost of nearly £9m.
Plans for a new multi-purpose site offering cultural, leisure and tourism accommodation facilities went on display late last year.
Work to develop the designs is said to be "progressing well" and it is hoped the process of appointing a contractor could start soon.
The council bought the building several years ago with a view to restoring it as part of a wider regeneration plan for the town.
After a series of false starts - prompting some calls for demolition - it appears to be heading towards a more constructive future.