Thousands of litres of oil stolen from Newtown St Boswells fuel depot
Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of heating oil from a fuel depot in the Scottish Borders.
The theft, involving 23,000 litres (5,059 gallons) of kerosene, happened in Earlston Road, Newton St Boswells, at about 01:45 on Saturday.
Police said the thieves used hoses to take the oil from the tanks.
They reached them by going from the A68 through a field, then a wooded area and up an embankment. Police are keen to hear about anyone acting suspiciously.
Det Sgt Bruce Dodds said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to find those responsible and we are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious near the depot to get in touch.
"We are also asking anyone who saw people acting strangely on the nearby A68 to get in touch, especially if you saw any vehicles parked or saw items being loaded onto a vehicle.
"In addition, if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage that could assist our inquiries then please call us."