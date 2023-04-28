Grandmother cycling 1,000 miles in memory of her three children
A Galloway grandmother has set herself a gruelling physical challenge to help her cope with "unbearable grief".
Mavis Paterson will spend her 85th birthday cycling around Scotland, covering more than 1,000 miles (1,609km).
She previously became the oldest woman to cycle the 960 miles (1,540km) from Land's End to John O'Groats.
This time she is going even further, with her pedals powered by heart-breaking personal tragedy.
Mavis - or "Granny Mave", as she is known - cycles to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care. And she rides in memory of her children.
Mave lost all three of them in just four years.
Her son Sandy died of a heart attack in 2012, daughter Katie of viral pneumonia in 2013, and son Bob died in an accident in 2016.
They were all in their 40s.
"When I am cycling, I don't think about them so much," she said, "which is a big help to me because the grief is unbearable.
"When my children died I just didn't know what to do. But the cycling has helped me a lot."
She said that taking on challenges takes her mind off her pain and helps her cope, that it is "like therapy".
She added: "I can't go on living my life thinking about them all the time.
"I do think about them a lot but I've got to face life, so I take on the challenges which are a huge help to me. The last one I did was wonderful because it took my mind off of the children."
Mave began supporting Macmillan Cancer Support after her mother Cathy and younger sister Sandra died from cancer.
She had fundraised for the charity for almost 20 years, cycling across Canada and undertaking other stunts such as abseiling and 24-hour cycle rides.
She has also cycled across America and climbed Kilimanjaro.
But it was her "unimaginable grief" at losing all of her children that pushed her to cycle the length of Britain
In 2019, Granny Mave became the oldest woman to cycle from Land's End to John O'Groats, raising £75,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and securing a Guinness World Record in the process.
The first time Mave got on a bike was at the age of six.
She grew up with a love of running but switched to cycling in her fifties to spare her knees.
She told BBC Radio Scotland's Mornings programme that she finds cycling therapeutic now.
"When I am cycling, I am really happy on my bike and I can even sing and enjoy myself."
While she is cycling she thinks about what she is doing and who it is for.
"I think about Macmillan because they have lost millions due to Covid so they need the money and I am going to work hard on that bike and hopefully raise lots and lots of money.
Mave's latest challenge begins on Saturday and she will make her way up the west coast, down the east and back to Mull of Galloway by 28 May.
She will be accompanied by a friend in a camper van and aims to cover 30 to 50 miles a day, with some rest days in between.
She admitted she was a little nervous.
"I just hope I don't fall at the first fence. It is a big, big challenge.
"The training has been dreadful because the weather has been awful.
"We will take it easy and have a lovely time. We will sing and listen to the birds singing too and just enjoy the beautiful sunshine," she laughed.
Each day's journey will end with her favourite treat.
"I'm a healthy eater but when I finish, I look forward to a glass of Merlot.
"You have got to have something to look forward to, especially if it's a horrible wet day."
Mave loves to see supporters along the way and has been met with shouts of encouragement and cheers.
She told BBC Scotland she would love people to cheer her on, but asks, "don't toot the horn."
"The last time someone did that I nearly fell off the bike" she laughed.
Bruce Port, Macmillan's fundraising manager said: "Mavis is incredible. The challenges she sets herself are astounding and she has achieved some incredible things to raise money for Macmillan.
"I know getting out on her bike helps her both physically and mentally, however it takes a huge amount of determination to achieve what she has.
"We are so thankful that she has picked Macmillan as the charity she wants to support. Mavis really is helping us to make a difference to those affected by cancer in Scotland."