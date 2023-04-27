Site found to reopen unlawfully shut Hawick day centre
A site has been identified to reopen a day centre for the elderly in the Borders which was ruled to have been closed unlawfully.
It will be located at the Hawick Community Hospital.
However, it could take longer than expected after councillors were told last year the Teviot Day Service might not reopen until this summer.
They have now been informed it could be another six months before it is up and running.
Relatives took Scottish Borders Council (SBC) to court over the decision to shut the centre in Hawick.
A judge ruled the needs of elderly disabled people had not been properly considered.
The local authority was told that the resumption of the service would still take some time with a care provider yet to be appointed and registration with the Care Inspectorate still to start.
The centre - which will provide care for up to 14 older people with dementia or other complex needs - replaces the one at the Katherine Elliot Centre.
The Teviot Day Service was one of six day centres closed by SBC in March 2020 - along with others in Galashiels, Jedburgh, Kelso, Eyemouth and Peebles.
However, Hawick relatives challenged that decision and a court ruled it was unlawful.
'Rumbled on'
The council accepted the judgement in September last year but the process for reopening the facility is still ongoing.
Hawick councillor Stuart Marshall said he was happy that progress was being made.
"This issue has rumbled on for several years now - I see light at the end of the tunnel at long last," he said.
"There is still a little bit to go here before we get to where we need to be but I'm delighted that Hawick Community Hospital has been identified as well.
"I know there is capacity in there and I think it would lend itself perfectly to that level of provision."