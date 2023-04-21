Small uninhabited Scottish island up for sale
A small uninhabited island off the south of Scotland coast is up for sale for offers over £150,000.
Barlocco sits in Fleet Bay about nine miles by road from Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway.
There are no dwellings or buildings on the island but there is a flood pond providing water for livestock and wildlife during the winter months.
It has a pebble beach where a boat can be beached or anchored and can also be accessed at low tide on foot.
Barlocco is one of the Islands of Fleet which also includes Ardwall Island and Murray's Isles.
Galbraith, which is handling the sale, said it was a "rare opportunity" for someone to own their own island.
The 25-acre site has "outstanding views" and has some of the largest seabird colonies in the area.
Aaron Edgar, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: "Barlocco Island is in a truly stunning location near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway and within an area of scientific interest both geologically and biologically.
"There's still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scottish private island, where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around.
"The pebble beach is a delight and the perfect base to explore the island, partake in some cold water swimming or to anchor a boat and enjoy a waterside picnic."
He said there was expected to be a lot of interest as there had been "strong demand" both in the UK and overseas for Scottish islands they had sold in the past.
There are currently no buildings on the island with no planning consent or applications in place.
Any buyer is being advised to discuss opportunities to construct on the island with the local planning authority.
