Old textile mill to become Borders mountain bike centre
- Published
Plans have been approved to turn the first water-powered textile mill in the Borders into a mountain bike centre.
The multi-million pound scheme will see the conversion of the Caerlee Mill in Innerleithen which dates back to 1788.
It will become a biking "innovation centre", allowing companies to develop new products and services as well as training and testing riders.
The proposals have been supported by the Borderlands Growth Deal - backed by both the UK and Scottish governments.
South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) hopes the development could create more than 400 jobs for the area in coming years.
A history of Caerlee Mill
Caerlee Mill was built by Alexander Brodie in 1788 and added to over the years.
It was the first water-powered textile mill in the Borders and is considered "highly significant" by Historic Environment Scotland as signalling the start of the industrialisation of the area.
Its success led to a great increase in the local population from 463 in 1841 to 2,313 by 1881 and at its peak it employed about 400 workers.
However, it suffered like many other textile firms in more recent times and more than 100 staff lost their jobs in 2010 when JJ & HB, formerly Ballantyne Cashmere, went into administration.
A management takeover saved the site but it closed for good in 2013 at which time it was Scotland's oldest continually-operating textile mill.
SOSE is delivering the overall project, with support from partners Edinburgh Napier University and Scottish Borders Council.
Hub South East Scotland has been appointed as delivery partner and Morrison Construction will undertake all building works - due to start this summer.
Prof Russel Griggs, who chairs SOSE, said: "We are delighted to have secured planning permission for this hugely exciting project for Innerleithen, the Tweed Valley and the south of Scotland.
"This represents an important milestone and we can now start on-site construction works to deliver a world class innovation centre, bringing jobs, opportunity and growth to Innerleithen and the surrounding area."