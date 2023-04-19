Council to improve warning of headstone testing
- Published
Scottish Borders Council has said it will improve warnings of headstone testing following a review.
Safety checks were halted last year following a backlash in Berwickshire where dozens of stones had been toppled without relatives' knowledge.
The council said it had made changes and testing would resume.
Berwickshire councillor Donald Moffat said: "The changes will hopefully prevent others experiencing the shock and grief that many families felt."
Headstone testing was introduced across Scotland following the death of eight-year-old Ciaran Williamson at Craigton Cemetery in 2015.
While a requirement for local authorities to undertake inspections was widely accepted, many have questioned the procedures and the lack of warning.
Across the Scottish Borders, a total of 1,856 stones had been laid flat, due to being deemed unsafe, before testing was paused.
As well as providing press releases and social media posts ahead of any fresh testing, the local authority will erect more prominent notices and hold demonstration days at each cemetery to be inspected.
Mr Moffat, who represents Coldstream, said: "The problem that all of the people had, who contacted me, was that there was next to no warning this was going to happen.
"The first many families learned of the testing was when they arrived at cemeteries to find headstones laid flat on the grass.
"The changes that are being brought in will hopefully alleviate that surprise."
As well as improving communication, testing is being restricted to stones which are over two-feet tall.
And a reinstatement pilot study is to take place at Lennel Cemetery, outside Coldstream, where 81 headstones that were laid flat last year will be re-erected.
Scottish Borders Council still has about 8,000 headstones to check with a dozen graveyards earmarked for inspections this year.
Work will begin at Shawfield in Selkirk, Wairds outside Melrose, and Lilliesleaf cemeteries from next month.
Demonstration sessions will take place in each of the three graveyards on the week beginning 15 May.
Later this summer testing will take place at Heatheryett and Ladhope cemeteries in Galashiels, Ashkirk, Kirkhope and Rosebank graveyard in Kelso.
A spokesman for the local authority said: "Laying headstones flat is only ever done when they present an immediate risk to public safety and we would like to assure the public that all the work we undertake is done in a sensitive and respectful manner and only ever by fully-trained staff.
"We are extremely aware of how emotive a subject our headstone testing programme can be and whilst it is not the responsibility of the council to maintain and repair headstones, we do have a legal obligation to ensure our cemeteries are safe for people to use and work in.
"The trial pilot in Lennel will be a valuable opportunity to examine the cost implications of re-erecting headstones and will inform future changes to the service."