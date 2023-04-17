Emergency patients in Stranraer given 70-mile journey warning
Emergency patients have been warned they could face a 70-mile journey due to hospital staffing pressures.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it was experiencing an "extremely high level of activity" at its two main sites.
It said staffing pressures at the Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer could mean people will be taken to Dumfries Infirmary.
It has asked for patients, family and carers to understand that "flexibility" was needed to manage demand.
A statement from the health board said it had been facing high levels of activity since the Easter weekend.
It said that had meant services were having to operate flexibly in order to deal with the situation.
The Galloway Community Hospital is currently facing what it described as "unexpected" staffing pressures which are having an impact on its emergency department.
"This may affect the patient pathway, meaning that some people in Wigtownshire who come forward needing help will be taken in the first instance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary," it said.
"For this reason, and as is always the case, people requiring urgent medical help should first phone 999."
The health board stressed that anyone requiring medical treatment should "not hesitate to seek help".
However, it encouraged people to use the NHS Inform website or the NHS 24 helpline on 111 for non life-threatening situations.
It said that work was ongoing in the hope that the temporary arrangements could be stood down as soon as possible.