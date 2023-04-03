ScotRail boosts services for Melrose Sevens
- Published
ScotRail has added more seats to get rugby fans to and from this weekend's Melrose Sevens.
The event takes place at The Greenyards, the home of Melrose Rugby Club, on Saturday 8 April.
The rail operator has promised extra carriages on trains between Edinburgh and Tweedbank throughout the day.
It also warned passengers to check journey details in advance, as some parts of the usual timetable have been altered to support the event.
Phil Campbell from ScotRail said: "We're looking forward to helping rugby fans enjoy the Melrose Sevens this Easter weekend.
"We're asking fans to leave extra time for travel and to buy their return tickets in advance."
Extra staff will be on the ground and customers are also reminded that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.