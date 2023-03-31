Man found dead after mobility scooter overturns in Wamphray
- Published
A man has died after his mobility scooter overturned in a south of Scotland village.
The incident happened at about 19:05 on Thursday in Wamphray, near Moffat, in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police were called to the incident at Newton Meadows - near the junction at Plantation Cottage - by members of the public.
The 60-year-old - who has not been identified - was found dead at the scene.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Sgt Scott McCreadie said: "Although the area where the man was found is quite remote, we would appeal to anyone who may have seen him on his mobility scooter on the road between 18:30 and 19:05."