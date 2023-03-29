Newstead News: From Covid flyer to community newspaper
- Published
When Lisa Cowan launched the Newstead News to provide information during Covid restrictions little did she imagine how popular it would be.
From a black-and-white flyer it has become a 20-page colour publication heading towards its ninth issue.
In the Borders village of a few hundred people, about 100 of them have been involved with the paper in some way.
It recently picked up a runner-up honour in the Creative Lives awards to recognise its community contribution.
Ms Cowan said it all began as an idea during the first lockdown in 2020 to help people know who did home deliveries in the area.
"That was how it started," she said "So many people put this little flyer on their fridge."
Since then it has grown in size and dozens of people in the village have got involved.
"It is community engagement and it is grass roots," she explained.
"I find myself writing less and less, there are more and more people coming forward.
"It is just a really great way to celebrate what has been going on in the village."
At a time when circulations of newspapers are generally struggling, they print about 170 copies going into 160 homes.
Ms Cowan said the project showed an appetite for local news remained if you could "connect with your readership".
"I think it is about pride and a sense of belonging that we have lost," she said.
The paper - supported by the village trust - tries to reflect what residents want to see.
"As the media industry becomes more centralised, moving away from a community focus, the Newstead News has taken the opposite tack," she said.
"The publication strives to be inclusive and everyone is encouraged to get involved in a way which suits them."
David MacGowan - who moved to the village in 2021 - writes its Screen Test film feature and Science for the Curious column.
"Publication of the articles has enabled me to connect with many of the 350 villagers," he said.
"Additionally, it has given me confidence to write - and research - more about subjects that I care about and would like to popularise."
He said it had also spurred him on to start a film society in the village.
"In a world of bad news and sound bites the Newstead News is a beacon of positivity," he said.
Another regular contributor is Eileen Johnson who said the paper had helped at a difficult time.
"I look back with gratitude on lockdown days when the News helped my mental health, and I'm one of many fans of the village newspaper," she explained.
"Emma Thomson's character in the recent film What's Love Got To Do With It? said that everyone needs to find their village.
"The Newstead News has helped me find my village. We all need to belong, some more than others. I certainly do."
Lisa McLeish, who grew up in Newstead, writes a wildlife column which has helped her keep a connection with the village.
"I hope that it allows residents of the village to appreciate what a special place it is for wildlife and encourages them to connect more with the natural world on their doorstep," she said.
It has reached all sections of the community, including seven-year-old Ross who produced a Halloween feature last year.
"I like how the Newstead News helps people know each other in the village because they can see what everyone is doing," he said.
As well as writing, he takes the paper to its readers.
"I also enjoy going out for fresh air to deliver the Newstead News, and because everyone might see my picture then people will know me better," he said.
"If I get older and famous, I'll know how to write newspaper articles."