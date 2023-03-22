Drax strike action averted after hydro worker pay deal
Strike action has been averted at three Scottish hydro-electric plants after workers voted to accept a new pay deal.
Unite members at Drax sites in Cruachan in Argyll, Stonebyres near Lanark and Glenlee near Castle Douglas will get an 8% increase plus a £1,500 payment.
The deal also includes one additional day of leave for this year, backdated to October 2022.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said it was pleased to have successfully negotiated the new offer.
The union has about 50 members across the three sites and about 90% of them voted to accept the revised deal.
The workers - including engineers, plant controllers, as well as mechanical and electrical craft workers - previously supported strike action by 84.6% on an 86.7% turnout.
Elaine Dougall, Unite regional co-ordinating officer said: "The deal at Drax Hydro achieves a number of significant enhancements to pay, terms and working conditions.
"The deal has also been reached prior to any industrial action taking place, which was always the ambition during the negotiations.
"However, it's equally clear that this deal wouldn't have been achieved without our members demonstrating to Drax Hydro that they were determined to fight for a better deal through supporting and taking strike action if necessary."
A Drax spokesperson said: "Drax's hydro operations play a critical role in UK energy security.
"We welcome the decision by the three trade unions who represent colleagues in Scotland to cancel their planned industrial action and accept our full and final pay offer on behalf of their collective contract members."