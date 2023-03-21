Rugby fan misses Melrose Sevens by 10,000 miles
- Published
A rugby fan's dream trip to Melrose Sevens has turned into a nightmare after he booked accommodation on the other side of the world.
Dave Walker from Aberdeen wanted to treat his wife to a weekend in the Scottish Borders in their recently-bought camper van.
However, the hook-up pitch he booked turned out to be 10,000 miles from the home of sevens, in Melrose, Australia.
Dave said: "When I got the invoice in dollars I realised the mistake."
More than 10,000 rugby fans will pack into the picturesque Greenyards ground on Saturday 8 April for the 140th Melrose Sevens.
Teams from as far away as South Africa and France will compete with the cream of Scottish club rugby for 1883 Centenary Cup.
Although Dave secured stand tickets for the tournament, he has now been left without any official sites to park his Volkswagen camper van.
He explained: "I have watched the sevens on television for many years and, for me, it was always the first sign of spring.
"I've so badly wanted to come and witness the rugby and the blue skies for myself.
"With us now having the camper van, we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to finally come and enjoy the Melrose Sevens."
2,492Melrose in Scotland population
347Melrose in South Australia population
1840Year Melrose in Australia was established
1136Melrose Abbey founded in the Borders
He missed the target for his stay in the Borders by quite some distance.
"I got in early to secure tickets for the stand, and thought I'd booked a hook-up for the camper van at the nearby site," he said.
"It turns out my booking is for Melrose, South Australia."
Unlike its Scottish namesake, Melrose in Australia, with a population of 347, is not famed for its rugby.
But, being in close proximity to Mount Remarkable National Park, it does have several campsites.
Gibson Park camping and caravan park, which is a two-minute walk from the Greenyards, has 59 touring pitches - but they are completely sold out for the Melrose Sevens weekend.
Dave has also been unsuccessful trying to find an alternative park within walking distance of the ground.
He added: "All we wanted was to enjoy the sevens and have a few beers before walking back to the camper van.
"There are no other campsites within walking distance, and we don't want to rely on trying to get taxis or public transport.
"At the moment I think we're just going to drive down from Aberdeen and then drive back up again after the tournament."