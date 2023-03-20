Fresh appeal over hit-and-run on Melrose bypass
- Published
A fresh appeal for drivers to come forward has been issued after a woman was left in a critical condition following a hit-and-run in the Borders.
The 60-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the A6091 Melrose bypass on Sunday 12 March at about 21:50.
Police Scotland said the driver might be "unaware of having been involved" in the incident.
A road check was carried out in the area one week after the crash to try to help trace the vehicle involved.
Police said the woman involved and her family deserved to know what had happened.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a dark SUV and a 4x4 at the time of the crash, as well as the drivers of these cars as they may have vital information.
Police said some drivers had already come forward and been eliminated from inquiries.
Ch Insp Vinnie Fisher thanked everyone who had contacted them.
"Thanks to them we have managed to eliminate a number of vehicles from our investigation," he said.
"But it is vital that we do trace those involved.
"A woman has been seriously injured and she and her family deserve to know what has happened."
He said an examination of CCTV had shown there were still a number of vehicles in the area at the time whose owners or drivers had not yet come forward.
"You may be unaware of having been involved in the crash, but if you were there is likely to be damage to your vehicle," he said.
"I cannot stress enough how important it is that if you were driving in the area around 21:50 on Sunday 12 March you check your car now and speak to us even if it is to report no damage.
"The more vehicles we can eliminate from our inquiries the closer we come to finding out what happened. Please, if you have not yet come forward then make contact with us now."