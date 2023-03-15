Stranraer to Eyemouth cycling route honours Kirkpatrick Macmillan
A new coast-to-coast cycling route across Scotland is to be named in honour of a bike-building pioneer.
Kirkpatrick Macmillan, born in Kier in Dumfries and Galloway in 1812, is widely credited as the inventor of the modern pedal-driven bicycle.
The Stranraer to Eyemouth project aims to be delivered in time for the UCI World Championships later this year.
Targeting experienced road cyclists, it hopes to generate millions of pounds for the region's economy.
The official name for the route - Kirkpatrick C2C, South of Scotland's Coast - was revealed at a tourism conference organised by the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) at Peebles Hydro.
The organisation's chief executive, David Hope-Jones, said cycling was a "major growth area" for the whole of the country.
The Kirkpatrick C2C is hoped to prove a huge draw for the south of Scotland when formally launched in the early summer.
Initial projections cited by VisitScotland forecast that it could attract up to 175,000 new visitors to the region, with a direct spend of £13.7m per year.
Paula Ward, of South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE), said: "Kirkpatrick Macmillan is an iconic cycling figure who we in the south are immensely proud of, and it is fitting that his achievements are being acknowledged and our heritage celebrated with this new exciting tourism offering.
"Kirkpatrick C2C, South of Scotland's Coast is one of a number of new cycling opportunities taking place in our region at present, alongside the arrival of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in the south this summer.
"These are opportunities we must grasp if we are to achieve our goal of the south becoming Scotland's leading cycling destination and recognised as the global home of the bike."