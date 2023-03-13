Woman, 60, critical in hospital after Melrose hit-and-run
A 60-year-old woman is in a critical condition after a hit-and-run on the Melrose bypass.
The incident happened at about 21:50 on Sunday near to the Borders General Hospital.
The woman was taken to the hospital before being transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
The road remains shut and police have appealed for public help in tracing the vehicle and driver involved who failed to stop after the incident.
Ch Insp Vinnie Parker said: "Our inquiries have established that there were three cars seen in the area at the time of the crash.
"They were a silver Ford Fiesta, a red hatchback and a small white hatchback.
"Work is ongoing to trace these vehicles and their occupants as part of this investigation.
"I would directly appeal to the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman to do the right thing and come forward."
Any drivers with dashcam footage in the area at the time have been asked to contact police.