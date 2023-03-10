Snow and icy conditions across Scotland forecast for weekend
Snow and icy conditions are forecast across Scotland over the weekend.
Southern areas are covered by a Met Office yellow warning until 10:00 on Saturday after snow blanketed much of the country overnight.
A further warning is in place across the mainland from 15:00 on Saturday until 06:00 on Sunday.
The Met Office said an area of low pressure would bring a "transient band" of snow which could see up to 10cm (4in) at the highest levels.
The warnings currently in place are as follows:
- a snow and ice warning for northern and western Scotland until 09:00 on Saturday
- an ice warning for the south of the country until 10:00 on Saturday
- a further snow and ice warning for most of the country other than the north-west corner from 15:00 on Saturday to 06:00 on Sunday
Full details are on the Met Office weather warnings page.
It comes at the end of a week which has seen temperatures plummet, with -16C recorded at Altnaharra - the lowest UK March temperature since 2010.
It resulted in school closures in Shetland, Aberdeenshire and Highland.
The snow warning for southern Scotland from Thursday into Friday brought some snow and icy conditions but did not cause major disruption.
Scottish Borders Council put its winter contingency arrangements in place with extra resources available for snow clearance if needed.
There have been no reported school closures in the region or in neighbouring Dumfries and Galloway.
Many routes saw some snow but Traffic Scotland has not highlighted any major issues in the area.