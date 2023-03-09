Former child abuse inquiry lawyer John Halley faces sex charges
A former junior counsel to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has been charged with sex offences.
John Halley, 59, was arrested on 15 February after a police search at an address in Caddonfoot, near Galashiels.
He was appointed as a lead junior counsel by former inquiry chairwoman Susan O'Brien KC. He worked on the inquiry until October 2016.
The advocate is to appear before Livingston Sheriff Court at a date yet to be decided.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with sexual offences."
A report is being considered by the Procurator Fiscal.
The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry was set up in October 2015 to look at the abuse of children in care in Scotland.
It is now led by Lady Anne Smith, who was appointed in August 2016.