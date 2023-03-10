Covid outbreak care home improves after urgent action plan
The Borders care home which witnessed the region's worst Covid outbreak has delivered a string of improvements.
Saltgreens in Eyemouth - where eight residents died in 2020 - was criticised by the Care Inspectorate over staffing issues and meeting residents' needs.
An urgent action plan was launched last year.
After their latest visit - carried out in February this year - inspectors have now graded the facility as "good" across all their key indicators.
The home in the town's Chapel Street can house up to 35 residents.
A Car Inspectorate report last year noted none of the improvements it had identified had been completed and additional issues had arisen.
It prompted Scottish Borders Council to develop an action plan as a "matter of urgency".
After their latest visit, inspectors noted a string of improvements including providing opportunities for people to enjoy living in their home and be part of the wider community.
Previously staffing issues included problems with delivery of training, one to one supervision and undertaking competency observations.
However the latest report said people could be confident there was a "consistent team of staff on duty to meet their overall needs".
The management team was also praised for bringing "stability" to the site and a "considerable" upgrade to the home and garden area was also highlighted.
David Parker, executive member for health and wellbeing, said: "This latest report is testament to the significant amount of work undertaken by the team at Saltgreens over these past months.
"Residents, family carers and the staff themselves are all experiencing the benefits of the high standards of care, support and good practice being delivered at the home.
"Saltgreens is a care home that the Eyemouth community can feel justifiably proud of and I have every confidence that this will continue to be the case, both now and into the future."