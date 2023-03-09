River Tweed salmon catch rises despite summer heatwaves
The number of rod-caught salmon on the River Tweed rose by more than 800 last year despite summer heatwaves and low water levels.
A report showed 6,690 were caught in 2022 compared with 5,862 the previous year.
The figure in the River Tweed Commission's (RTC) annual report is below the five-year average of 6,810.
Clerk Jamie Stewart said the increased catch was pleasing but there were still "significant issues" for wild salmon.
The hot weather and reduced rainfall led to water abstraction restrictions during the summer and concerns over fish stocks.
The RTC gave advice to stop fishing on the hottest days and said it was pleased to see anglers showing "respect and restraint".
A total of 96% of the salmon caught in 2022 were returned to the water - the highest ever figure.
Mr Stewart said: "The Tweed is a special area of conservation for salmon and we were pleased to see an increase in last year's catch within the catchment.
"It is evident, however, that wild salmon still face significant issues due to a range of factors including climate change, pollution and predation."
He said they were working with a range of groups and the Scottish government to try to address those.
"We're also delighted to have the support of anglers from home and abroad, whose behaviour when they fish here is demonstrating a deep respect for the river environment," he added.
"The Tweed is one of the world's great salmon rivers, with fishing providing a significant contribution to the local economy, so we all want to do as much as we can to protect this precious natural resource."