Builder raped woman in her own home
A builder raped a woman in her own home while her young son was in the house, a court has heard.
Tomasz Jasinski sexually assaulted the woman despite her repeated attempts to contact emergency services.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard he had been working in the Scottish Borders, and was due to leave Scotland a few days after the attack.
A judge told him: "You have pled guilty to a very serious offence committed in very troubling circumstances."
Lady Haldane said she would require a background report on him before sentencing him next month.
Jasinski, 33, who is currently held at Edinburgh prison, admitted attacking the woman at her home near a Berwickshire village on 27 June 2021.
The court heard that the Polish national had been staying at a bed and breakfast in the Scottish Borders with fellow countrymen who were working on a building site.
On the day of the rape Jasinski had been drinking vodka out of shot glasses before making his way to the woman's home.
She was in bed with her young son also in the house when Jasinski began sexually assaulting her.
Advocate depute Ali Murray said the woman was "shocked and petrified" and was afraid of what he would do and pretended to be asleep.
The court heard she tried to move away from her attacker and tell him "no" but had been unable to stop him.
After he left, the woman went to neighbours who found her "extremely upset" and the police were contacted.
Jasinski was placed on the sex offenders register and is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 4 April.