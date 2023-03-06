Dumfries and Galloway Council seeks new leader after coalition collapse
- Published
A new leader and administration is due to be put in place at a special meeting of Dumfries and Galloway Council.
It comes after the collapse of the previous coalition which failed to get its budget proposals approved.
That led to the resignation of SNP council leader Stephen Thompson who said his position was untenable.
A special meeting at council headquarters in Dumfries will aim to appoint his replacement as well as form a new ruling coalition.
The local authority in Dumfries and Galloway was run by an administration involving SNP, Labour, Lib Dem and independent councillors up until early February.
At that point Labour co-leader Linda Dorward stepped down from her role, citing political differences.
It left Mr Thomson in sole charge but he resigned when SNP-independent budget plans lost out to those tabled by the Conservative group.
Gail MacGregor, leader of the Conservative councillors who have the biggest representation on the 43-member authority, said they were willing to talk to all political groups.
However, they would need the support of another five councillors in order to have an overall majority.
Two independent members voted for their recent budget but that would still leave them short of outright control.
As well as appointing a new council leader, the meeting in Dumfries is due to choose a new civic head as well as the chairs and vice chairs of a range of council committees.