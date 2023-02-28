Action ordered over 'bored' Borders care home residents
Improvements have been ordered at a Borders care home where residents told inspectors they were "bored".
One even informed them: "It's amazing how fast the weeks go considering we have nothing to do."
The Care Inspectorate (CI) rated the Bonchester Bridge Care Centre near Hawick "weak" in five key categories.
It has ordered operators St Philips Care to tackle a string of issues by next month following an unannounced visit carried out earlier this year.
The care home accommodates up to 24 people in a large, converted country house on the edge of the village of Bonchester Bridge.
The inspection was carried out in late January this year.
Among the issues it found were:
- Residents having to wait a "long time" for meals to be served
- Some people not receiving their prescribed medication
- Exposed heating pipes which posed a "significant risk" to residents
- Large areas of the home in urgent need of refurbishment and decoration
It has prompted inspectors to issue a number of requirements for changes to the service as well as other areas for improvement.
It has ordered the care providers to ensure appropriate activities are organised for residents.
They have also been told that all relevant staff must have had training in relation to stress and distress, and dementia awareness.
The company - which has been approached for comment - has been given until 10 March to carry out the required improvements.