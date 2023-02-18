Woman arrested after death of man in Galashiels

Police outside house in Galashiels

A man has died in hospital after being found injured in a property in Galashiels.

Police said they were "made aware" of the injured man in Chris Paterson Place at about 18:00 on Friday.

The 40-year-old died in Borders General Hospital in Melrose a short time later. A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, a police spokeswoman said.

Inquiries are continuing, she added.

"The incident occurred within a dwelling and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation," she said.

"There was no risk to the wider community."

