Woman arrested after death of man in Galashiels
A man has died in hospital after being found injured in a property in Galashiels.
Police said they were "made aware" of the injured man in Chris Paterson Place at about 18:00 on Friday.
The 40-year-old died in Borders General Hospital in Melrose a short time later. A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, a police spokeswoman said.
Inquiries are continuing, she added.
"The incident occurred within a dwelling and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation," she said.
"There was no risk to the wider community."