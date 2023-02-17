Abduction accused charged with child sex assault
A 53-year-old man accused of abducting a girl in the Borders has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.
Andrew Miller, who was making his second appearance, faced further charges when he appeared by video link at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.
Mr Miller - also known locally as Amy George - was last week charged with abduction and threatening and abusive behaviour.
He has now also been accused of sexual assault on a young child.
Mr Miller also now faces charges of sexual exposure, causing a young child to look at a sexual image and possession of indecent images of children.
Mr Miller, who is from the Galashiels area, made no plea and was remanded in custody.