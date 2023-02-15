Major Scottish Borders projects protected despite rising costs
Scottish Borders Council has outlined budget proposals which it says will deliver all major projects despite rising costs.
The local authority had previously announced plans to increase council tax in the region by 5%.
Now a cross-party group has delivered proposals which commit to all capital projects previously announced.
Leader Euan Jardine said the budget setting had been the toughest they had ever experienced.
He said the impact of the rapid rise in inflation and associated costs could not be overstated and had hit the council from "all angles".
Mr Jardine added that among the areas affected were catering in schools, energy prices and the construction of capital projects as well as more families being in need of support.
However, he vowed the council would still deliver on spending plans including:
- New secondary schools in Peebles, Galashiels and Hawick
- Primary schools in Earlston and Eyemouth
- Care facilities in Tweedbank and Hawick
- Town centre regeneration and roads maintenance
Mr Jardine said: "Given the current financial climate that really is incredibly positive news."
The budget also gives a commitment to protect teacher numbers and investment in existing schools and flood protection works.
It includes funding for the previously under threat 101/102 bus service which runs through the region.
The proposals were formed following talks with groups right across the political spectrum and a budget survey of the public, which gathered 800 responses.
Full details of the draft financial plan have been published online.
It also outlines areas where savings will have to be found including developing a "more efficient property and asset portfolio".
Better use of fleet vehicles, IT savings and retendering for residential care are also expected to help cut costs.