Revisions planned to Peebles High School replacement
- Published
Plans to replace a fire-hit school in the Borders are to be revised amid concerns over its size and design.
The old Peebles High School suffered extensive damage in November 2019 and a new £46m building is to be built.
However, parents have criticised the consultation process and the size of proposed dining and assembly areas.
Scottish Borders Council has now confirmed that alterations are being made to the building's floor plans following feedback from the public.
About 400 people attended three separate engagement sessions in Peebles, Innerleithen and West Linton.
The council said it was now evaluating the feedback received and making some changes to the design.
Updated plans will be made available to view online "as soon as possible".
Further engagement sessions are also planned over the amended proposals.
Leagh Douglas, executive member for education and lifelong learning, said: "I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to everyone who attended the Peebles High School engagement sessions and contributed their feedback on the current designs.
"Your feedback is truly valued and will now be carefully reviewed before informing any further changes to the design of the school and its current floor plan.
"As a council we are committed to providing the very best educational facility possible for our young people of Peebles, allowing them to excel and reach their true potential."