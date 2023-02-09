Man in court charged with abducting 11-year-old girl
- Published
A 53-year-old man has appeared in court charged with abduction in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl in Galashiels in the Borders.
Andrew Miller made no plea when he appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court.
Mr Miller - also known locally as Amy George - was also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.
He was taken into the court covered by a blanket and was remanded in custody to appear again within eight days.