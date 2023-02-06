Man killed in A1 crash between van and lorry named
- Published
Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash involving a van and a lorry on the A1.
Colin Elliot, 50, from Cumnock, was pronounced dead at the scene near Eyemouth on 19 January.
He was driving the van which collided at about 03:30. Police are investigating the circumstances.
Mr Elliot's family said they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of a "much-loved husband, father, step-father, son and brother".
"He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him and had the pleasure of being in his company," they added in a statement issued via Police Scotland.
PC Paul Aitchison said his thoughts were with Mr Elliot's family and friends at a "difficult time".
"Our investigation into the collision is ongoing," he added.
"I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us."