Man killed in A1 crash between van and lorry named

Accident signGetty Images
Colin Elliot was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident

Police have identified a man who was killed in a crash involving a van and a lorry on the A1.

Colin Elliot, 50, from Cumnock, was pronounced dead at the scene near Eyemouth on 19 January.

He was driving the van which collided at about 03:30. Police are investigating the circumstances.

Mr Elliot's family said they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of a "much-loved husband, father, step-father, son and brother".

"He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him and had the pleasure of being in his company," they added in a statement issued via Police Scotland.

PC Paul Aitchison said his thoughts were with Mr Elliot's family and friends at a "difficult time".

"Our investigation into the collision is ongoing," he added.

"I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us."

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics