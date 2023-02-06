Police appeal to trace missing 11-year-old girl in Galashiels
- Published
Police have appealed to the public to help trace an 11-year-old girl reported missing in the Borders.
Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in the Gala Park area of Galashiels at about 17:30 on Sunday.
She is described as being about 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with long blonde hair. She was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.
Insp Robbie Noble said: "This is very out of character for Kaitlyn and we are growing increasingly concerned for her.
"Our inquiries are ongoing to trace her and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kaitlyn or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.
"We would also appeal to Kaitlyn herself to get in touch to let us know she is safe."