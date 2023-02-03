Berwickshire fisherman dragged to his death by creel ropes
A fisherman was dragged to his death after his ankle got caught in a rope shooting creels off his boat, a sheriff has concluded.
Peter Gray, of Cove in Berwickshire, was trying to untangle creels on the Saint Peter when the accident occurred.
It prompted a major rescue operation on 2 May 2021 near Torness Point when the boat was found unmanned.
An inquiry concluded the use of "deck dividers" to keep workers clear of ropes might have avoided the accident.
Sheriff Donald Corke also found that the 64-year-old's chances of survival were reduced by the absence of a boarding ladder, which might have allowed him to climb back on board, and the fact that he was not wearing a personal locator beacon.
Mr Gray was found by a helicopter rescue crew several hours after going into the water and was flown to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was pronounced dead.
In his report into the accident, the sheriff said the shock of being immersed in cold water probably caused a fatal heart attack, possibly exacerbated by a history of heart disease.
He recommended fishing boat owners should install deck dividers to improve safety and fit ladders or overside tyres so that anyone lost overboard could climb back onto a vessel.
He also suggested people operating single-handed vessels in particular should carry personal locator beacons.