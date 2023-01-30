MV Princess Victoria disaster's 70th anniversary marked
- Published
It was 70 years ago that the waters which divide Scotland and Northern Ireland witnessed one of Britain's worst maritime disasters.
The Stranraer-Larne ferry MV Princess Victoria sank on 31 January 1953, with the loss of more than 130 lives.
Memorial services will be held in both countries to remember the people who died in the disaster.
A new exhibition is also being unveiled, telling the story of how the events unfolded.
The ferry set off in heavy seas and got into difficulties almost as soon as it left the relative shelter of Loch Ryan.
A huge wave irreparably damaged its stern doors and water began to flood into the car deck.
The ferry limped on towards Larne as a race for survival started for the 127 passengers and 49 crew.
Fewer than 50 of them would live through the day's terrible events.
The loss was felt deeply in both countries with the crew being split about half and half between Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Collections were taken in both areas and further afield to raise money for the families affected.
The Galloway News described it at the time as "one of the most tragic chapters" in the area's history.
It estimated 40 families in the Stranraer area had been affected.
'Full fury'
"The storm which sent the Victoria to her doom was the worst ever experienced around our shores," it reported.
"The Princess Victoria left Stranraer harbour at 07:45 on Saturday morning.
"At that time the gale had not reached its full force and it was not until the ship swung out of the shelter of Loch Ryan into the Irish Sea that she met the full fury of wind and sea."
Seventy years later, a memorial service is being held at the Princess Victoria monument in Stranraer's Agnew Park at the same time as a similar event in Larne.
The Scottish ceremony will include a minute's silence, laying of wreaths and a commemorative tree-planting.
A new community exhibition is also being unveiled while local children have taken part in a story-writing competition.
The convenor of Dumfries and Galloway Council, Stephen Thomson, said the loss of the MV Princess Victoria was still felt in communities across the region to this day.
"As in each of the 70 years since the tragedy, we gather again to remember those who died, and to pay our tributes," he said.
"The new exhibition and remembrance tree will raise awareness and allow us to continue to reflect on this loss."
Depute convenor Linda Dorward said that remembering those who had lost their lives showed respect and was part of the grieving process for the area.
"We recognise especially the missed opportunities for life of the children and young people," she said.
"We also remember the many people who came to the rescue of the ailing vessel - the RAF aircraft, merchant ships, and of course the local lifeboat crews."