Dumfries tennis centre plans hit by sharp price increase
- Published
Plans to boost tennis participation in Scotland have been hit by a significant price rise.
The cost of constructing a regional indoor centre in Dumfries has increased from £1.5m to more than £2m.
Dumfries and Galloway Council is being asked to commit to bridging a funding gap of up to £220,000 in order to allow the project to proceed.
The price rise has been blamed on cost increases in the construction market over the last few years.
The project is part of wider investment across the country to help increase participation in the sport.
Dumfries and Galloway was one of six priority areas identified - along with Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, the Highlands and the Scottish Borders.
The scheme was agreed in early 2020, shortly before the Covid pandemic reached Scotland.
Two potential sites were identified for the centre in the town - at the King George V complex and the Nunholm Tennis Club.
An appraisal exercise came down in favour of the King George V facility, run on behalf of the council by Queen of the South.
A report to councillors said construction costs had risen significantly since the plans were first given the green light.
The specifications have had to be revised in order to keep the price down while still meeting minimum requirements for the three-court facility.
The report said the situation was being mirrored in the cost of all indoor tennis facilities being built across the country.