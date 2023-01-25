Cloud cover hampers injured walker rescue in Southern Uplands
- Published
An injured walker has been rescued from near a summit in the Southern Uplands.
Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team (TVMRT) and Moffat Mountain Rescue Team (MMRT) were called out to the incident at Culter Fell near Biggar on Tuesday.
A rescue helicopter was also sent to the scene at about 13:00 but cloud cover stopped it reaching the location.
The injured walker - who had suffered a broken ankle - was stretchered off the hill and then taken to a waiting ambulance by road.
MMRT said they were able to find the site quickly using PhoneFind technology.
However, the rescue was complicated as poor visibility and cloud cover meant the helicopter had to stop further down the hill.
They reached the site on foot and administered pain relief before using a stretcher to get the injured walker off the hillside.
In total the rescue operation lasted about five hours.