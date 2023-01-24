Cost of living crisis: Castle Douglas' budget supermarket battle
The small town of Castle Douglas in the south of Scotland is at the centre of a budget supermarket battle.
It already has a Tesco and a Co-op but now Aldi wants to open a store.
The proposals have been supported by the local community council and have also generated more letters of support than opposition.
However, Dumfries and Galloway Council is being recommended to reject the scheme due to fears over its impact on the town centre.
Castle Douglas is proud of its reputation as the region's Food Town with a wide range of small traders dotted along its main street and beyond.
The local authority has said it wants to protect that "vitality and vibrancy" by turning down Aldi's Oakwell Road proposals.
At present, the closest budget supermarkets are in Dumfries - 16 miles away - or Newton Stewart which is about 21 miles in the opposite direction.
Gillian Warden, who owns In House Chocolates on King Street in Castle Douglas, is among many people who feel rejection is the wrong option.
"A lot of people from Castle Douglas go presently to Dumfries or Newton Stewart to use Aldi," she said.
"We just feel that if it was in town - people are saving on fuel and it is easier for them to get to. It would maybe keep people in town."
She said she did not fear the impact on her trade and had not been consulted on what she thought of the proposals.
"We have a lot of customers that come from Dumfries and outwith the area to Castle Douglas to use the high street and I can't imagine that will stop because we have got an Aldi in town," she said.
Ms Warden said there was also a cost of living aspect to getting a budget supermarket.
"I think it is giving another option for people," she said.
"I think everybody is struggling across the board with electricity, gas and everything."
Graphic designer Nicola Forsyth is from Ringford, a few miles from Castle Douglas, and echoes that view.
"This is about the need for choice, and at the moment in Castle Douglas we just don't have that," she said.
"It's a fact that Stewarty shoppers pay more per basket than any other parts of the region, leaving many of us with no choice but to travel to Dumfries or Newton Stewart regularly to do a main food shop.
"An Aldi store in Castle Douglas would encourage people to come to the town, benefitting other retailers and businesses in the town centre too."
She said it would also create jobs and cut the number of car journeys being done.
"In the current financial climate we find ourselves in, not only do we want Aldi in Castle Douglas but we desperately need it," she added.
A survey carried out by one local councillor also found overwhelming support for the scheme - but not everyone is in favour.
Objectors say it would cause "significant harm" to the town centre which already offers a broad range of stores.
They argue that there is no need for the budget supermarket and that there are already sufficient outlets in the area.
Some have also voiced concerns about noise pollution and traffic volumes in the area.
Aldi said it was "disappointed and surprised" its plans had been recommended for refusal "despite overwhelming public support".
Nonetheless, it said it remained confident the scheme would be approved and could be welcoming shoppers by the middle of next year.
The final decision lies with Dumfries and Galloway Council's planning committee which has been recommended to reject the proposals.
Officials have said it would go against policies aimed at supporting town centres.
It will be up to councillors to decide whether that outweighs the level of backing the scheme enjoys in the community.