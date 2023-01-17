Aldi's Castle Douglas supermarket plans face refusal
A supermarket giant is facing rejection of its plans for a new store due to concerns over its impact on a south of Scotland town centre.
Aldi wants to open new premises on Oakwell Road in Castle Douglas.
The majority of representations received by Dumfries and Galloway Council from the public have been in favour of the proposals.
However, planning officers have advised refusal due to the impact on the town centre's "vitality and viability".
Aldi wants to build an 1,800-square metre store with 100 parking spaces and said it would help to drive down average shopping costs in the area.
It argued that the store would not have an adverse impact on Castle Douglas, which is known as the region's Food Town.
In fact, it said the supermarket could boost local shopping by keeping more people in the town.
Aldi added that the project would create more than 30 jobs for the area.
The local community council has given its support to the plans and there have been no objections from statutory consultees.
In total, there have been 25 representations from the public over the proposals - with 20 of them in favour.
However, a council report said that taking into account all planning considerations it was considered the project would have an adverse impact on a town with a "strong presence of independent retailers".
It said that the benefits of the proposals - including generating about £1m a year for the local economy - did not outweigh the harm caused to the town centre.
Planning councillors have been recommended to turn down the plan when they meet on 25 January.