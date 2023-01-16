Emergency action over Lockerbie squirrelpox outbreak
An emergency outbreak response has been launched after a number of red squirrels were found dead near Lockerbie due to suspected squirrelpox.
Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels (SSRS) has received multiple reports of cases in Johnsfield near to the town.
The disease is carried by grey squirrels but is deadly only to reds.
SSRS said the news was "devastating" and has urged people to report any sick squirrel sightings and take down garden feeders for two to four weeks.
The first known squirrelpox outbreak in Scotland occurred in 2007 near Lockerbie and since then the disease has arisen in various red squirrel populations across the south of the country.
However, despite outbreaks in various areas, targeted grey squirrel control work has been credited with allowing red squirrel populations to successfully recover.
Andrew Hodgkinson, SSRS project officer, said steps were being taken tackle the latest outbreak.
"This is a particularly vulnerable time for red squirrels, as they prepare for the upcoming mating season and increase contact with one another," he said.
"We have deployed our emergency squirrelpox outbreak response measures, and as such locals can expect to see an increased staff and volunteer presence in the area as we increase grey control efforts in the region in a bid to stem the outbreak."
Programme manager Nicole Still urged the public to report any sightings of sick squirrels.
Although Squirrelpox is not considered harmful to humans, people are advised not to approach an ill animal but instead contact SSRS for advice.