Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
- Published
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years.
Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020.
The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted of raping both women.
It emerged that Blair, of Annan, already had previous convictions for domestic abuse.
Judge Susan Craig told him: "At the trial - and on your own evidence - you accepted that you were coercive and controlling with techniques such as tracking.
"You acknowledge that behaviour, but continue to deny that you sexually assaulted the women."
"The first victim (was assaulted) by you overcoming her will."
She said his second victim had been able to make a recording in which he "effectively admitted" what had happened but "largely blamed" the woman for his actions.
The judge added she had read an impact statement from one of the women.
She said this described the "profound psychological impact" her ordeal had on her.
In addition to his jail term, Blair was ordered to be supervised for a further three years on his release and was put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.