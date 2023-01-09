Jedburgh hemp insulation firm lands £2m investment
- Published
A Scots firm which makes insulation out of hemp has secured a £2m investment to speed up its growth.
It will allow upgrades and additional production equipment to be purchased for IndiNature's mill at Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders.
The funding comes from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB).
Co-founder Scott Simpson said the second phase investment was a "big milestone" following its production line becoming operational.
"This investment is speeding up our ability to deliver healthy, low-carbon products at high capacity to the market," he said.
"We're very much looking forward to accelerating growth this year."
The new investment of £2m follows on from an initial £3m from SNIB in 2021 which unlocked a further £800,000 in grant funding from Zero Waste Scotland and £250,000 from South of Scotland Enterprise.
It allowed the launch of IndiNature's natural fibre insulation IndiTherm - which is made from industrial hemp sourced from farms across the UK.
SNIB executive director Andy Clapp said: "We have seen IndiNature go from strength to strength since our initial investment in August 2021 and are delighted to continue to support them through this planned scale up stage.
"The work of this company continues to support the delivery of the bank's missions in developing innovative solutions to drive the industry's transition to net zero."