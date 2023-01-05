Dozens of sheep drown in River Nith flooding after heavy rains
- Published
Dozens of sheep drowned in floods in the south of Scotland between Christmas and new year, according to farmers.
Innovis, which supplies breeding technologies to the livestock industry, said it had lost 40 tup lambs as the River Nith rose rapidly on 30 December.
In a social media post showing images of the dead animals, it said more sheep had drowned on other local farms.
The company described it as a "tragic loss on top of an already tough winter" for the farmers involved.
Warning: This story contains graphic images of dead sheep which some readers may find upsetting
Dumfries and Galloway suffered severe flooding over the festive season which caused widespread problems across the region.
The River Nith overflowed on to the Whitesands in Dumfries but also along other parts of its route through the area.
Among the places affected was a farm near Duncow, north of Dumfries, where Innovis had sheep grazing.
Alongside images of the dead sheep on Facebook, Innovis said in a post it was "unfortunately the reality of farming".
"Our heartfelt sympathy to all the farmers out there facing these challenges," it added.
"Fingers crossed for a better New Year."