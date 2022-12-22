Fresh solution sought for Dumfries to Edinburgh bus service
- Published
A fresh attempt will be made to secure a long-term future for a bus service after none of the tenders submitted was considered to represent best value.
The Dumfries to Edinburgh 101/102 service looked set to be removed in August before funding was found to run until the end of March next year.
A number of tenders were submitted to take over the route.
None were considered best value and a new bid to find a "sustainable and affordable solution" has now started.
The 101/102 service runs between south west Scotland and the capital, and serves a number of towns and villages including West Linton, Biggar and Moffat.
Fears that it would cease to operate prompted protests along the length of the route.
It was given a funding lifeline in order to allow a new tender exercise to be carried out.
That has now been completed but none of the bids has proved acceptable.
A range of funding partners will now hold talks with potential operators to look to maintain links on the route when the current temporary contract expires.
The exercise is expected to take a number of weeks.
Campaign group Stand Up For Our Buses described the latest update as "worrying".
It said it raised concerns that more runs per day could be cut from any proposed service.
It said it felt that there was "no more room" for reducing the number further and plans more community action in the new year.