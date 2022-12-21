Health board ordered to apologise over patient suicide
NHS Dumfries and Galloway has been ordered to apologise over its treatment of a patient who later took their own life.
A complaint was lodged with the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) against the health board.
A parent of patient A said the health board failed to properly assess the risk to life and the family had not been appropriately involved.
All aspects of the complaint were upheld and an apology was ordered.
The parent highlighted concerns about treatment in the months prior to patient A's death.
These included that staff had failed to take follow-up action when patient A had communicated suicidal thoughts and that there was no plan in place following discharge from hospital.
'Risk factors'
The SPSO report found that an assessment prior to the death failed to explain how it had concluded there was no immediate risk when the patient was exhibiting "a number of risk factors".
It also concluded that there had been a failure to record or act upon communication from a GP about the case, although it noted that may not have had any "material impact" on the eventual outcome.
The health board was ordered to apologise to the patient's parent and a sibling about the shortcomings in its crisis assessment and failures to involve and communicate with them.
It was also given six areas of improvement including working better with families, a more robust approach to risk assessment and more thorough investigation processes.
NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it could not comment on individual cases but confirmed it was working to enact all of the SPSO's recommendations.